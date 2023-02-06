Birthdays
Lynchburg firefighter hurt fighting industrial fire

Fire on Millrace Drive in Lynchburg... 2.6.23
Fire on Millrace Drive in Lynchburg... 2.6.23(Lynchburg Fire)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A firefighter is being treated for a hand injury after fighting an industrial fire Monday.

Around 12:35 p.m. January 6, 2023, fire crews responded to a call about a fire at Masterbrand Cabinets in the Millrace Industrial Park off Graves Mill Road, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. Workers said they were performing maintenance on the building when insulation between the interior and exterior walls on the back side of the building caught fire, and workers were unable to extinguish the flames, according to the fire department.

Fire crews report having the fire under control in about an hour after cutting into the metal sides of the building to get water and foam onto the burning insulation.

Damage to the building is minimal, according to the fire department. The injured firefighter was taken to a hospital and is expected to be released quickly after treatment.

