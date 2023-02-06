Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

New pilates studio wants you to start moving again

Club Pilates Roanoke opens to people of all fitness levels
Club Pilates Roanoke
Club Pilates Roanoke(Club Pilates Roanoke)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new fitness option here in Roanoke that just opened its doors that offers an opportunity for Roanokers to get moving again. The pandemic forced many people home to work out on their own, but the owner wants people to come out and find their tribe again.

Radhika Bhatt Trivedi, owner of Club Pilates Roanoke, along with General Manager Missy Pope, show Natalie & Catherine how pilates works, how it helps the mind/body connection, and offers everyone the chance to get moving and feel better again.

Listen in on our conversation about how pilates works, who this type of workout is for, and how you can take part in a free introductory class.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Food Lion shooting suspect released
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
Nelson County deputy injured; man charged with attempted second degree murder after car chase
JMU logo (PRNewsfoto/James Madison University)
Names of the 3 JMU students killed in wreck released

Latest News

New playground for Boys Home of Virginia
Boys Home of Virginia in need of upgrade
Fire on Millrace Drive in Lynchburg... 2.6.23
Fire on Millrace Drive in Lynchburg... 2.6.23
Fire on Millrace Drive in Lynchburg... 2.6.23
Lynchburg firefighter hurt fighting industrial fire
Field of Gratitude, Love, and Peace
Love is in the air: Danville Riverview Rotary Club hosts Field of Gratitude, Love & Peace