New pilates studio wants you to start moving again

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new fitness option here in Roanoke that just opened its doors that offers an opportunity for Roanokers to get moving again. The pandemic forced many people home to work out on their own, but the owner wants people to come out and find their tribe again.

Radhika Bhatt Trivedi, owner of Club Pilates Roanoke, along with General Manager Missy Pope, show Natalie & Catherine how pilates works, how it helps the mind/body connection, and offers everyone the chance to get moving and feel better again.

Listen in on our conversation about how pilates works, who this type of workout is for, and how you can take part in a free introductory class.

