New River Health District warning residents of door-to-door scam

By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District is making residents aware of an apparent door-to-door scam that might be targeting people in the New River Valley.

Pulaski County police have been notified about people knocking on doors during the evening hours in multiple Dublin neighborhoods.

The individuals claim to be from the Virginia Department of Health and Human Services. In at least one instance, a solicitor was allowed to enter a home while other members of the group waited in a parked car. The visitor was equipped with an iPad and asked the resident to participate in a health survey conducted by the Virginia Department of Health.

“No employee affiliated with the New River Health District will ever make personal visits to homes in our communities without proper credentials, including a photo ID and a health department business card,” said New River Valley Health District Health Director Noelle Bissell, MD. “Anyone claiming to be with the Virginia Department of Health without official identification should never be allowed to enter a home.”

Anyone who has been approached by the solicitors on behalf of the Virginia Department of Health should contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office by calling (540) 980-7800.

