Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Pulaski hosting information session on waterline project

Pulaski Waterline Project
Pulaski Waterline Project(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski says the West Main Street Waterline project is on schedule. Contractors have the contract until the end of April.

Crews will soon begin pressure and bacteria testing before making connections to the buildings

The public is invited to an update meeting with the town Thursday, February 9, at the Old Train station from 5-6:30 p.m.

“We’re just going to answer some questions and bring people up to speed where we are and I think the contractor is going to try and be there as well,” Pulaski’s Project Engineer Scott Aust said.

He says the project is about two-thirds complete.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Food Lion shooting suspect released
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
Credit: Albemarle/Charlottesville Regional Jail
Nelson County deputy injured; man charged with attempted murder after car chase
JMU logo (PRNewsfoto/James Madison University)
Names of the 3 JMU students killed in wreck released

Latest News

Traffic alert
Lanes close along 460E, 460W after Bedford Co. crash
Blacksburg Town Council
Mayor cites town’s accomplishments in ‘State of Blacksburg’
Red, White and Pink Valentine’s Day Party Coming with Salsa Noke
Red, White and Pink Valentine’s Day Party Coming with Salsa Noke
Wytheville Fire & Rescue chief stepping down after four years