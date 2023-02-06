Pulaski hosting information session on waterline project

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski says the West Main Street Waterline project is on schedule. Contractors have the contract until the end of April.

Crews will soon begin pressure and bacteria testing before making connections to the buildings

The public is invited to an update meeting with the town Thursday, February 9, at the Old Train station from 5-6:30 p.m.

“We’re just going to answer some questions and bring people up to speed where we are and I think the contractor is going to try and be there as well,” Pulaski’s Project Engineer Scott Aust said.

He says the project is about two-thirds complete.

