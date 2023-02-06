Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Red, White and Pink Valentine’s Day party coming to Roanoke with Salsa Noke

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fun Valentine’s Day-themed event is headed to Roanoke Saturday.

February 11 is the date for the Red, White and Pink Party with Salsa Noke.

·Kristin Hodges with Roanoke Parks and Recreation and Edgar Ornelas and Erin Wynd with Salsa Noke stopped by 7@four to tell us about the event, set for February 11 from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Fishburn Mansion.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Food Lion shooting suspect released
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
Nelson County deputy injured; man charged with attempted murder after car chase
JMU logo (PRNewsfoto/James Madison University)
Names of the 3 JMU students killed in wreck released

Latest News

Red, White and Pink Valentine’s Day Party Coming with Salsa Noke
Red, White and Pink Valentine’s Day Party Coming with Salsa Noke
Wytheville Fire & Rescue chief steps down after four years
New Pilates Studio Wants You to Start Moving Again
New Pilates Studio Wants You to Start Moving Again
Boys Home of Virginia in Need of Upgrade
Boys Home of Virginia in Need of Upgrade