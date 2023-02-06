Red, White and Pink Valentine’s Day party coming to Roanoke with Salsa Noke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fun Valentine’s Day-themed event is headed to Roanoke Saturday.

February 11 is the date for the Red, White and Pink Party with Salsa Noke.

·Kristin Hodges with Roanoke Parks and Recreation and Edgar Ornelas and Erin Wynd with Salsa Noke stopped by 7@four to tell us about the event, set for February 11 from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Fishburn Mansion.

