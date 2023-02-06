‘Say What?’ Wild stories of the week recap

(WDBJ) - “Say What?” is a weekly review, having some fun looking back at the more random stories that hit our website and social channels.

Check them out on WDBJ7.com:

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/02/02/fan-creates-petition-kelce-brothers-mom-lead-super-bowl-coin-toss/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/02/01/propose-cracker-barrel-valentines-day-you-could-win-free-food-year/

https://www.wdbj7.com/video/2023/02/01/boy-playing-dads-phone-spends-nearly-1000-grubhub/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/01/31/k-9-detective-included-school-yearbook-photos/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/02/01/teacher-wows-community-with-snow-shark-sculptures/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/02/01/virginia-lawmakers-weigh-faulty-estimate-school-funding/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/02/01/frontier-airlines-announces-all-you-can-fly-unlimited-flight-pass-summer/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/02/01/school-employee-accused-stealing-15m-food-cafeteria-mostly-wings/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/02/05/i-want-be-an-astrophysicist-9-year-old-graduates-high-school/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/02/03/new-rules-would-limit-sugar-school-meals-first-time/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/02/03/owl-escapes-central-park-zoo-eludes-nypd-zookeepers/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/01/30/unicyclist-travels-2400-miles-across-county/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/01/31/2-monkeys-taken-dallas-zoo-latest-suspicious-event/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/01/31/man-leaves-clown-statue-outside-sheriffs-office/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/01/29/fully-clothed-bathing-burglar-found-homeowners-bathroom/?fbclid=IwAR05zGgwCVCzcDLAnOINgtZNp6XFu7jZYL7Xk25ugJjGHjh1Vf7FTHCySHw

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.