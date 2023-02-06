Birthdays
Temperatures soar with late week rain

Colder air may briefly return next weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:40 AM EST
  • Staying warm to kick off the workweek
  • Tracking shower chances by Thursday
  • Colder air may briefly return for the weekend

MONDAY

The spring-like temperatures will continue as we kick off a new workweek. Monday will feature highs in the 40s and 50s under increasing sunshine.

Increasing sunshine with highs in the mid 50s.
We’ll see a sustained northwest wind of 10-15 mph with gusts of 20 to 30 mph.

Here's the wind gust forecast for Monday.
REST OF THE WEEK

The quiet weather will linger through Wednesday. Highs will approach the mid-60s by midweek under a mostly cloudy sky.

Temperatures are going to climb into the mid 60s by Wednesday.
Our next weather makers will arrive to end the workweek. Ahead of our first cold front, scattered showers are likely on Thursday. A few showers are possible on Friday ahead of the second front. Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s. Lows will only dip into the 40s.

Tracking our next weather makers.
THE WEEKEND

That front will usher in some colder air for Saturday. Highs may return to near-seasonable levels -- into the 40s. Upslope mountain snow showers are possible.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather...
If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

