Two students injured in crash involving Carroll County school bus

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two students were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning that involved a Carroll County school bus, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the bus collided with a Toyota Camry on Rt. 58, less than a mile east of Joy Ranch Rd.

11 kids were on the bus at the time of the crash. The two injured sustained minor injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Camry was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

