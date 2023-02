MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 19-year-old man was flown to the hospital on Monday after a shooting near Hairston Funeral Home along Armstead Avenue.

According to Martinsville Police, the shooting happened at around 7 p.m. and the man’s injuries were non-critical.

Detectives are still working to gather information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.