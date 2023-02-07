Attendance restrictions dropped for Martinsville high school basketball games

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Attendance restrictions for Martinsville High School basketball games have been lifted, according to Martinsville City Schools.

Restrictions were put into place in January after fans caused a disturbance by rushing the gym floor during a game.

The school division urges, “Please remember that under no circumstances are spectators allowed onto the basketball court. Anyone who comes onto the court without prior authorization will be suspended indefinitely from future MHS events.”

No one was injured during the January incident, but after the game, two students believed to be non-athletes got into a fight in the parking lot of the middle school. As a result, only student athletes, their parents or guardians and school officials were allowed into the basketball games until now.

School officials said there is discussion of building a new gym to increase safety because the current one is one of the oldest in the state.

