Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Bedford County School Board member arrested for assault

Matthew Holbrook mugshot
Matthew Holbrook mugshot(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A member of the Bedford County School Board was arrested Monday and charged with simple assault and assault and battery.

Matthew Holbrook, 40, represents District 2 on the board.

Holbrook was released on $3500 unsecured bond the same day he was arrested. No information has been released regarding the nature of the accusation.

WDBJ7 has contacted the school superintendent’s office for a statement and has not yet heard back.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The commonwealth's attorney says the altercation may have been self defense
Shooting at Roanoke supermarket reveals “substantial evidence” showing self-defense
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
Roanoke Food Lion shooting suspect released
School bus and police lights graphic.
Two students injured in crash involving Carroll County school bus
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia

Latest News

Photo taken by Gabby Petito shows injuries to her face before a domestic violence traffic stop.
Newly released photo of Gabby Petito shows injuries before traffic stop
Rain chances return as we head later in the workweek.
Full Forecast: Remaining Dry Through Midweek
One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open
Disturbance at Martinsville basketball game
Attendance restrictions dropped for Martinsville high school basketball games