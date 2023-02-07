Bedford County School Board member arrested for assault

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A member of the Bedford County School Board was arrested Monday and charged with simple assault and assault and battery.

Matthew Holbrook, 40, represents District 2 on the board.

Holbrook was released on $3500 unsecured bond the same day he was arrested. No information has been released regarding the nature of the accusation.

WDBJ7 has contacted the school superintendent’s office for a statement and has not yet heard back.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.