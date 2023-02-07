Blacksburg tax revenues nearing pre-pandemic levels

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg’s meals tax revenue is rebounding well from the pandemic.

“It’s above the target, which is great,” Blacksburg’s Director of Finance Susan Kiaser said. “Of course, the beginning of the year, summer months, we don’t have the students, and later the students and football comes back. The good news is we’re above last year.”

The town believes this is a positive sign for growth following the tough economic times but acknowledges inflation also plays a role in these tax revenues.

“We are back but also realize if you’ve gone out to a restaurant, you’re paying a lot more now than we did three years ago.”

As far as sales tax, if inflation were factored in, the town says the numbers would still be on par with 2019.

“We’re even better than we were FY19 but I think once we look at taken out inflation on that one We’re probably about level,” Kaiser said.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.