Galax Police ask for help finding missing teens

L-R: Skyler Prisilla Evelin Reyna and Junior Alejandro Melendez Reyna, missing from Galax(Galax Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - The Galax Police Department is asking the public to be on the looking for two missing teenagers.

Skyler Prisilla Evelin Reyna, 13, and Junior Alejandro Melendez Reyna, 17, were last reported seen on Swanson Street Monday night, February 6, 2023.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Galax Police Department at 276-236-8101. You may remain anonymous.

