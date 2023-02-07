Galax Police ask for help finding missing teens

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - The Galax Police Department is asking the public to be on the looking for two missing teenagers.

Skyler Prisilla Evelin Reyna, 13, and Junior Alejandro Melendez Reyna, 17, were last reported seen on Swanson Street Monday night, February 6, 2023.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Galax Police Department at 276-236-8101. You may remain anonymous.

