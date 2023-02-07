Lynchburg Fire Department raises more than $68,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Association

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For two decades, the Lynchburg Fire Department has used its “Fill the Boot” campaign to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. That was no different in October 2022 when LFD brought in $68,109 for the cause.

“Every penny goes directly towards the Muscular Dystrophy Association,” said Tarrah Osmulski, a firefighter paramedic with LFD.

LFD presented the check to representatives of MDA Monday afternoon. They set a goal this year of $60,000 and can’t thank the Lynchburg community enough for helping hit this milestone.

“I’m truly blown away at just the amount of kindness and generosity in the community. I mean, $68,000 that people just so willingly gave. And that’s incredible, absolutely incredible.”

The money will help the MDA continue its mission of finding a cure and also support the many programs it provides to those impacted.

LFD already has their sights set on a goal of $70,000 for 2023 campaign.

