New program looks to support Lynchburg entrepreneurs

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Launch LYH is a program that aims to add new amenities to downtown Lynchburg through the support of entrepreneurs who are ready to start new businesses, relocate their businesses, or expand them.

Selected applicants will participate in an eight-week education course ending in a pitch competition. Winning pitches will receive cash grants to help with new venture costs.

Development Coordinator Kelvin Whitehurst stopped by 7@four with a look at the program... who is it for, who’s applying and how?

Click here for more information.

