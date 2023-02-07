‘Nourish Your Baby’ event series kicks off in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley moms met with pediatricians and experts Tuesday about ways to keep babies healthy.

It’s part of the ‘Nourish your Baby’ series at the Williamson Road Branch Library. Tuesday, moms heard from lactation consultants on ways to problem-solve issues with breastfeeding.

In the coming weeks, the series will focus on nutrition and children’s overall health.

One lactation consultant explained it’s important for moms to have support groups like this one.

”Everyone has an opinion on what you’re going to do and you need to make an informed choice,” Lisa Strickland said. “There’s so many barriers for women to just have the freedom to make an informed decision, so we’re hoping to break down some of those barriers.”

The support group will meet every Tuesday at the library at 9 a.m. until April 25. No registration is required and it’s free to go.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.