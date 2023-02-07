Birthdays
One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Famous Anthony’s restaurant in Lynchburg will close for good Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m., according to the company.

A restaurant Facebook post reads, “We appreciate the love and support you all have provided us over the years. Our relationships with you mean more to us than we could ever express.”

The post continues, “It has not been an easy decision, but one we feel is necessary for us as we continue to rebuild our relationship with the community.”

No further reasoning for the closure on Wards Road was given. WDBJ7 has placed a call to the restaurant’s corporate office for further information.

At the same time, another Famous Anthony’s location that was expected to close will instead stay open.

The Southwest (Oak Grove) Plaza location on Grandin Road in Roanoke was set to close February 12, but will remain open, with the company posting, “MIRACLES HAPPEN!!! A million thank yous to all of you!!”

The company also announced its Williamson Road location will resume normal full-time hours February 20.

The Oak Grove and Williamson locations were targeted by a lawsuit after four people died during a Hepatitis A outbreak connected to the restaurants.

