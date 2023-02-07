Paint Your Own Cookie this Valentine’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Laura Krell is the owner of Sugarheart Baking Co. She is a licensed and insured in-home bakery in Salem Virginia and has been focusing on decorated sugar cookies.

She loves coming up with different cookie activities, like paint you own cookies for kids and families to enjoy.

Laura joins us on Here @ Home to share her latest designs for Valentine’s Day, and shows us how easy it is to create a unique design using a paint palette, water, and a paint brush to paint the cookie.

For more information on how to pre-order, you can follow her on Facebook and Instagram or visit her new website here

You can also email Laura at sugarheartbakingco@gmail.com

