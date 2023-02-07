Birthdays
Postpartum depression: What you need to know

The impact it can have on mom and family
1 in 7 new moms suffer from postpartum depression
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bringing a new baby into the world is supposed to be a joyous time - but for some moms, things may be harder.

We sat down with Dr. Joseph Troise with LewisGale Medical Center to talk about postpartum depression and the impact it can have on a mom and family.

Listen in on how common it is, how frequently it occurs and the resources available in our hometowns.

