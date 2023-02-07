Roanoke City School Board seeking public input on building name nominations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City School Board’s Naming Committee is seeking public input from nominations received for the naming of the Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) Administration Building on Campbell Avenue and the new Roanoke Technical Education Center adjacent to William Fleming High School.

The public may provide input on the nominations by submitting a short survey, which is open until Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The Naming Committee will also hold a public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 in the Media Center at the Administration Building on Douglass Avenue (40 Douglass Ave. NW) for anyone who wishes to provide input in person.

The Naming Committee’s webpage, which can be accessed by clicking here, provides a link to the survey, a presentation with biographical information on all eligible nominations, a timeline of the nomination process, and a video with additional information.

It is the Naming Committee and the School Board’s goal for the naming of the new ROTEC and the Administrative Building on Campbell Avenue to be complete by Spring Break.

