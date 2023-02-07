Birthdays
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia

A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - Six winning Powerball tickets were purchased in Virginia, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Five of the tickets won $50,000 each and the other ticket won $100,000.

The $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway at 2235 Seminole Lane in Charlottesville.

The $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Bo’s Belly Barn, 925 East Main Street, Luray.
  • Handy Mart, 1462 North Frederick Pike, Winchester.
  • 7-Eleven, 7451 Patterson Road, Falls Church.
  • Royal Mart, 507 North Royal Avenue, Front Royal.
  • Online on valottery.com, by a player in Henrico.

The winning numbers in Monday night’s drawing were 5-11-22-23-69, and the Powerball number was 7. A winning ticket was bought in Washington state.

