Speed cameras installed at Hurt Elementary School to increase safety

Hurt school zone speed camera
Hurt school zone speed camera
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HURT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hurt Police Department is trying to increase road safety for students and drivers.

There are new school zone cameras in front of Hurt Elementary School on Prospect Road. The cameras were installed Monday and will issue warnings for the next four weeks.

They will start issuing $100 fines March 8 for speeding over 25 mph during school start and dismissal times. The fines will not go against driving records.

“We always want to be proactive instead of reactive,” said Michael Lovelace, Hurt Chief of Police. “This is just a good way to make sure that our children stay safe moving forward.”

The speed cameras will be active until further notice.

