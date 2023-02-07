Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Spring-like conditions continue

Temperatures soar 10-15 degrees above normal
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:44 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Temperatures soar into the 60s
  • Dry through mid-week; shower chances arrive Thursday
  • Colder air briefly returns on Saturday

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

The quiet weather will linger through Wednesday as high pressure continues to build in. Highs will approach the mid-60s by mid-week under a mostly cloudy sky (sprinkles can’t be ruled out Wednesday, but most will see cloudy skies only).

Temperatures soar into the 60s through the end of the week.
Temperatures soar into the 60s through the end of the week.

THURSDAY

Waves of low pressure will impact the eastern half of the United States ending our quiet weather pattern later this week. First chance for rain will build in Wednesday night. Scattered showers will be in place for Thursday. Shower chances still remain for Friday.

Temperatures won’t be cooling down until Saturday. For Wednesday through Friday highs will top out in the low to mid 60s. Lows will only dip into the 40s.

Showers arrive Thursday with highs in the mid 60s.
Showers arrive Thursday with highs in the mid 60s.(WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

Behind Friday’s system colder air and gusty winds usher in for Saturday. Highs may return to near-seasonable levels -- into the 40s. Upslope mountain snow showers are possible (this means areas west have the better chance to see some light snow).

A one-day cool down is expected Saturday as highs only reach the upper 40s.
A one-day cool down is expected Saturday as highs only reach the upper 40s.(WDBJ7)

Sunday will be warmer and dry as high pressure pushes back in. Calmer conditions also will return.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather...
Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities.(WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
The commonwealth's attorney says the altercation may have been self defense
Weekend shooting at Roanoke supermarket reveals “substantial evidence” showing self-defense
Roanoke Food Lion shooting suspect released
School bus and police lights graphic.
Two students injured in crash involving Carroll County school bus
Temperatures continue to soar above average for the next several days.
Above normal warmth expected this week

Latest News

Temperatures continue to soar above average for the next several days.
Above normal warmth expected this week
Highs climb to the 60s through the end of the week.
Monday, February 6 - Evening Outlook
Spring-like warmth continues for this week.
Full Forecast: Dry until Thursday; feeling spring-like
Next chance for rain will be on Thursday.
Full Forecast: Dry & Warm Through Midweek