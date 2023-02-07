Spring-like conditions continue

Temperatures soar into the 60s

Dry through mid-week; shower chances arrive Thursday

Colder air briefly returns on Saturday

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

The quiet weather will linger through Wednesday as high pressure continues to build in. Highs will approach the mid-60s by mid-week under a mostly cloudy sky (sprinkles can’t be ruled out Wednesday, but most will see cloudy skies only).

THURSDAY

Waves of low pressure will impact the eastern half of the United States ending our quiet weather pattern later this week. First chance for rain will build in Wednesday night. Scattered showers will be in place for Thursday. Shower chances still remain for Friday.

Temperatures won’t be cooling down until Saturday. For Wednesday through Friday highs will top out in the low to mid 60s. Lows will only dip into the 40s.

Showers arrive Thursday with highs in the mid 60s. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

Behind Friday’s system colder air and gusty winds usher in for Saturday. Highs may return to near-seasonable levels -- into the 40s. Upslope mountain snow showers are possible (this means areas west have the better chance to see some light snow).

A one-day cool down is expected Saturday as highs only reach the upper 40s. (WDBJ7)

Sunday will be warmer and dry as high pressure pushes back in. Calmer conditions also will return.

