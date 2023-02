“Maintaining a safe, supportive and nurturing learning environment remains one of the primary goals of Bird High School. As parents. please continue to remind students that with very limited exceptions, items that can be considered weapons are not allowed on school property or in vehicles on school property. There are potentially serious school discipline and police/legal consequences for students who do not follow the law. Please continue to share with students the importance of letting an adult know if they hear or see something that is wrong. Unfortunately, today we learned a student had a gun on school property. Please talk with your child about the importance of speaking up when they see or hear something concerning. Additionally, please help us reinforce this message: Even if a student were to bring something to school by mistake, they could face serious consequences that could include suspension, expulsion or time in the juvenile detention center.I thank you for your continued support of our efforts to create and sustain a safe learning environment that is free from distraction. I appreciate your partnership as we work together to ensure our students have the best possible path to success.”