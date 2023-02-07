Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

WATCH: Suspects race car through mall in ‘audacious’ robbery

Police are calling the incident “an audacious crime.” (CNN, YORK REGIONAL POLICE, CHP-TRACY, WA DEPARTMENT OF FIRE AND EMERGENCY SERVICES)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:10 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (CNN) - Police say a pair of suspects took a speeding car on a ride through a closed Canadian shopping mall in order to pull off a heist.

The car was caught on camera around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday smashing through the Toronto mall’s entrance and careening through the shopping center.

Police say at some point, the suspects stopped and robbed an electronics store before continuing on and smashing through an exit on the other end of the mall.

Police are calling this madcap, action movie-style incident “an audacious crime.”

Authorities have since recovered the car, which had reportedly been stolen, but are still looking for the culprits.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
Roanoke Food Lion shooting suspect released
School bus and police lights graphic.
Two students injured in crash involving Carroll County school bus
The New River Health District is discussing its rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for children...
New River Health District warning residents of door-to-door scam
Temperatures continue to soar above average for the next several days.
Above normal warmth expected this week

Latest News

Officials say the suspect, who was on probation, is a convicted sex offender.
Man arrested after missing teen allegedly found in his home
Police are calling the incident “an audacious crime.”
Take a look: Robbery suspects drive car through shopping mall
A Florida teenager faces a possible life sentence after he pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a...
Teen pleads guilty in stabbing death of 13-year-old cheerleader
A small earthquake in western New York jolted people awake but apparently caused no significant...
3.8 magnitude earthquake rattles western New York