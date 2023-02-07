YMCA at VT holds Souper Bowl Challenge

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Feb. 7, was the YMCA at Virginia Tech’s third annual Souper Bowl Challenge.

Participants tasted soups from five restaurants around the area including Next Door Bakeshop, Our Daily Bread, Zeppolis, Blue Ridge Mountain Catering and Souper Hero.

After trying all the soups, participants voted on the overall winner.

The YMCA says this fundraiser is a great way to bring community groups together.

“It just gives everybody a chance to try something different that they may never have, which means they’re trying out a restaurant they may never have been to before or trying a new menu item, but it also brings them together. In that way they’re supporting a cause that they think is great,” YMCA’s Laureen Blakemore said.

The winner will be announced in the coming days.

The YMCA will host a similar pie day challenge next month.

