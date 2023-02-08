Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Barrow Center becomes first therapeutic childcare center to open in southern Virginia

The Barrow Center
The Barrow Center(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Barrow Center is officially open in Henry County, making it the first therapeutic childcare center in Southern Virginia and only the third in the state.

The Barrow Center opened its doors Monday at Freedom Baptist Church.

Sierra Barrow started the special needs daycare after seeing her sister-in-law struggle with finding resources for her daughter with cerebral palsy.

“She is fully wheelchair-bound, and has never been able to receive childcare, just because she is more on the severe and profound spectrum of needs,” said Barrow, founder of the Barrow Center. “Jobs can only be so lenient, when trying to work with a schedule. So, most the time parents just aren’t able to work at all. Then, that contributes to lower income. So, not only will it benefit the families in the community in getting them out of that poverty level, it will also get them back to work.”

The Barrow Center will be a strong benefit to the children as well, providing special education each day to strengthen reading, math, and sensory and motor skills.

They accept all children regardless of the severity of need or medical fragility.

“I’m a registered nurse, so feeding tubes, traches, whatever, we are capable and want to provide intensive care for all children. We have a lot of developmentally delayed children here and kids are diagnosed every day. So, I think every I think every town, every city has this possibility, but it’s scary for people to to take on an unknown territory,” explained Barrow.

They also work with local therapists to provide in house physical, behavioral, and speech therapy.

“That keeps the parents from having to miss work for those appointments. It reduces travel time. Transportation is a factor and a barrier for a lot of families. So it really relieves a lot of those needs to be able to have those while they’re here,” added Barrow.

They are currently hiring and still accepting childcare registration forms.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open
Matthew Holbrook mugshot
Bedford County School Board member arrested for assault
The commonwealth's attorney says the altercation may have been self defense
Shooting at Roanoke supermarket reveals “substantial evidence” showing self-defense
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley
Non-profits partnering to educate people learning English about medical terms
A baby was delivered on the side of the road inside a car.
Roadside delivery: Woman gives birth to ‘miracle baby’ on the way to hospital
FILE - Brain scans are seen in this file photo. Studies on deceased NFL players' brains found...
CTE found in nearly 92% of former NFL players studied, report says
"The Addiction Inoculation" offers parents facts to present to their kids, when trying to keep...
Author and Mom Offers Ways to Help Steer Kids from Drugs