Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Behavioral experts are focusing on play therapy to help children with trauma

Experts say play therapy helps kids process traumatic events
Experts say play therapy helps kids process traumatic events(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Family Services of the Roanoke Valley is observing International Play Therapy Week. Counselors and therapists are spending the week of February 5 reflecting on play therapy techniques that benefit children.

Behavioral experts use play therapy to communicate with children who may be dealing with trauma or stress.

The clinical director of family services explained how more therapists are beginning to focus on play therapy.

”I think as they go through the process of providing play therapy, they realize, oh my gosh, how was I working with children in any other way?” Sarah Harig said. “I always say if you’re not using play to work with kids, then you’re not really reaching them where they are at.”

The director also said play therapy allows kids to have the metaphorical distance that’s needed to process traumatic events.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open
Matthew Holbrook mugshot
Bedford County School Board member arrested for assault
The commonwealth's attorney says the altercation may have been self defense
Shooting at Roanoke supermarket reveals “substantial evidence” showing self-defense
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Special Needs Childcare Center Opens In Henry County
Special Needs Childcare Center Opens In Henry County
The Barrow Center
Barrow Center becomes first therapeutic childcare center to open in southern Virginia
Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley
Non-profits partnering to educate people learning English about medical terms
A baby was delivered on the side of the road inside a car.
Roadside delivery: Woman gives birth to ‘miracle baby’ on the way to hospital