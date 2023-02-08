Behavioral experts are focusing on play therapy to help children with trauma

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Family Services of the Roanoke Valley is observing International Play Therapy Week. Counselors and therapists are spending the week of February 5 reflecting on play therapy techniques that benefit children.

Behavioral experts use play therapy to communicate with children who may be dealing with trauma or stress.

The clinical director of family services explained how more therapists are beginning to focus on play therapy.

”I think as they go through the process of providing play therapy, they realize, oh my gosh, how was I working with children in any other way?” Sarah Harig said. “I always say if you’re not using play to work with kids, then you’re not really reaching them where they are at.”

The director also said play therapy allows kids to have the metaphorical distance that’s needed to process traumatic events.

