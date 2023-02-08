February is a good month to take care of home safety tasks

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - February is as good a month as any to tackle some tasks to keep our families safe and help protect the longevity of our homes.

Construction professional Rob Leonard stopped by Here @ Home.

Some things he suggests taking care of:

 Plumbing leaks

 Dryer exhausts

 Carbon Monoxide

 Ground fault electrical circuits

 Fire extinguishers

 Emergency action plans

 Home maintenance logs

 Brief touch on garden seeds

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.