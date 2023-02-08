February is a good month to take care of home safety tasks
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - February is as good a month as any to tackle some tasks to keep our families safe and help protect the longevity of our homes.
Construction professional Rob Leonard stopped by Here @ Home.
Some things he suggests taking care of:
Plumbing leaks
Dryer exhausts
Carbon Monoxide
Ground fault electrical circuits
Fire extinguishers
Emergency action plans
Home maintenance logs
Brief touch on garden seeds
