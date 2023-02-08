Birthdays
Franklin County School Board ramping up search for superintendent

The Franklin County School Board.
The Franklin County School Board.(Will Thomas)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKLIN CO, Va. (WDBJ) - The search for a new superintendent is ramping up, as the current superintendent will retire at the end of the school year.

The Franklin County School Board conducted a survey for public input about what they wanted in the next superintendent.

“They lead our division. They’re the CEO of our division. So, we take it very seriously,” said Chairman Jeff Worley.

They received nearly 400 responses. Data from the survey will be made available on the division’s website once they are done collecting it.

The board will hold a public meeting on February 10th to come up with a list of qualifications.

“I know last time with the applicants that we had we went through two separate interview processes. We’re going to work weekends and nights. It’s a very involved process. But our board is committed to bringing the right person to our county,” added Worley.

The Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) is assisting the school board with the superintendent search.

The application will go live on the 13th. Closed-door meetings will then take place but updates will be given during school board meetings.

