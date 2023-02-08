Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Martinsville-Henry County Firefighter’s Association renovates trailer to teach kids fire safety

New fire safety trailer
New fire safety trailer(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville-Henry County Firefighter’s Association now has a renovated fire safety trailer.

Members of the association began working on the trailer that could not be used due to wear and tear two years ago.

The new and improved trailer now has smoke machines, cameras, heat simulators and smoke alarms.

Local fire stations will take the trailer to schools and events in the area to teach kids about fire safety.

“If one kid wakes up in the middle of night and their room is filled with smoke and they roll out of the bed the right way, go to the right areas and get out, then the county guys really did their job,” said Lee Cooley, President of the Martinsville-Henry County Firefighter’s Association.

They are looking for a place to store the trailer indoors to keep it out of the weather.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open
Matthew Holbrook mugshot
Bedford County School Board member arrested for assault
The commonwealth's attorney says the altercation may have been self defense
Shooting at Roanoke supermarket reveals “substantial evidence” showing self-defense
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Visual Breed Appearances Can Be Deceptive
Visual Breed Appearances Can Be Deceptive
The Barrow Center
Barrow Center becomes first therapeutic childcare center to open in southern Virginia
Public urged to avoid area of Huddleston brush fire
Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley
Non-profits partnering to educate people learning English about medical terms