Martinsville-Henry County Firefighter’s Association renovates trailer to teach kids fire safety

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville-Henry County Firefighter’s Association now has a renovated fire safety trailer.

Members of the association began working on the trailer that could not be used due to wear and tear two years ago.

The new and improved trailer now has smoke machines, cameras, heat simulators and smoke alarms.

Local fire stations will take the trailer to schools and events in the area to teach kids about fire safety.

“If one kid wakes up in the middle of night and their room is filled with smoke and they roll out of the bed the right way, go to the right areas and get out, then the county guys really did their job,” said Lee Cooley, President of the Martinsville-Henry County Firefighter’s Association.

They are looking for a place to store the trailer indoors to keep it out of the weather.

