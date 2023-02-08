Birthdays
New course designed for caregivers on digital wellness

Teaching how to teach kids about the dangers of the digital world
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home has had many conversations about keeping our teens safe on the internet, and the importance of our teens’ mental health.

Britney Conrad from Lobo Learning and Nancy Hans from Partnership for Community Wellness join us to talk about a new e-learning course designed specifically for caregivers of elementary school-aged children.

They tell us why it’s so important to educate parents about online dangers and give them strategies to protect their child through our ever increasing digital world.

For questions or enrollment details, email them here.

