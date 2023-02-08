Non-profits partnering to educate people learning English about medical terms

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley and the YMCA at Virginia Tech are partnering to help people learning English.

The classes are designed to to help people understand medical terms and prescriptions.

The classes are open to anyone learning English.

“We don’t want isolation to become a factor in their life just because this is something they’re not competent in yet, or they’re still struggling with the language. We want them just to be reminded of their worth, and the fact that they are a priority and then to also have that confidence to go out and act in that,” said Brittany Hash, Program Coordinator for the Literacy Volunteers of the NRV.

The classes will meet Monday and Wednesday nights from 5:30-7:30 at the YMCA Thrift Shop in Blacksburg.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.