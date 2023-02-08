Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Non-profits partnering to educate people learning English about medical terms

Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley
Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley and the YMCA at Virginia Tech are partnering to help people learning English.

The classes are designed to to help people understand medical terms and prescriptions.

The classes are open to anyone learning English.

“We don’t want isolation to become a factor in their life just because this is something they’re not competent in yet, or they’re still struggling with the language. We want them just to be reminded of their worth, and the fact that they are a priority and then to also have that confidence to go out and act in that,” said Brittany Hash, Program Coordinator for the Literacy Volunteers of the NRV.

The classes will meet Monday and Wednesday nights from 5:30-7:30 at the YMCA Thrift Shop in Blacksburg.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open
Matthew Holbrook mugshot
Bedford County School Board member arrested for assault
The commonwealth's attorney says the altercation may have been self defense
Shooting at Roanoke supermarket reveals “substantial evidence” showing self-defense
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Visual Breed Appearances Can Be Deceptive
Visual Breed Appearances Can Be Deceptive
The Barrow Center
Barrow Center becomes first therapeutic childcare center to open in southern Virginia
Public urged to avoid area of Huddleston brush fire
New fire safety trailer
Martinsville-Henry County Firefighter’s Association renovates trailer to teach kids fire safety