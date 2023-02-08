Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Pet Talk: Visual Breed Identification can be Deceiving

By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

“What breed of dog is that?” is a popular question that is asked when people go to the Roanoke Valley SPCA. Visual identification of dog breeds is not reliable. Should it be a factor in rescuing a pet?

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open
Matthew Holbrook mugshot
Bedford County School Board member arrested for assault
The commonwealth's attorney says the altercation may have been self defense
Shooting at Roanoke supermarket reveals “substantial evidence” showing self-defense
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Visual Breed Appearances Can Be Deceptive
Visual Breed Appearances Can Be Deceptive
Pet Stories: Meet Pepper
She is a one-year-old cat looking for her forever home.
Pet Stories: Meet Nala
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: Can my animal have high blood pressure?