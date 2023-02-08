Pet Talk: Visual Breed Identification can be Deceiving

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

“What breed of dog is that?” is a popular question that is asked when people go to the Roanoke Valley SPCA. Visual identification of dog breeds is not reliable. Should it be a factor in rescuing a pet?

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.