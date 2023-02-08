Public urged to avoid area of Huddleston brush fire

HUDDLESTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire crews from several departments are fighting a brush fire in Bedford County, according to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews are asking the public to stay away from the Old Firetrail Road area.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the fire was estimated to be burning more than 15 acres.

Units from the Saunders, Moneta, Bedford and Altavista fire departments are also on scene, along with the Department of Forestry.

