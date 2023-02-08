Roanoke City Public Schools shares update on equity in action project

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Exciting projects are on the horizon for Roanoke City Public Schools. That was shown in Tuesday’s Equity in Action Project Update at the Roanoke City School Board meeting.

The focuses include expanding access to workforce and career development opportunities, the plan for moving into the new administration building downtown and constructing the community empowerment and education center.

Coming up first is the ROTEC Ruffner Facility, which the school board will decide on a permanent name in the future. It will provide more opportunities for career and technical education to students in William Fleming and Patrick Henry High School’s.

“We’re going to have 18 different programs for students to choose from something that’s going to spark everyone. We need this for the valley, we need it for employment opportunities and workforce, for economic development, but mostly so our students can be successful and go on and have careers that are worthwhile, meaningful, and bring joy and balance to their lives,” said Kathleen Duncan, director of CTE for RCPS.

The building will be right next to William Fleming High School. Though RCPS wanted to open it in the fall of the 2023-2024 school year, supply chain issues have pushed it back to January 2024.

“The biggest supply chain issue that we’re dealing with right now in our contractor is HVAC equipment and electrical equipment. We have to have electrical equipment to energize the building to do the work on the building,” said Chris Perkins, chief operations officer for RCPS.

Despite the facility not opening until next year, it won’t impact offering all the programs. Including a few that will be brand new.

“There are four new and exciting programs. They will be open to both students at William Fleming and the students at Patrick Henry High School. That’s HVAC, barbering, landscaping, and criminal justice,” said Duncan.

RCPS leaders are excited to be able to expand these opportunities for their students.

“It’s just so very important for us to be able to double our CTE seat capacity in this way. So we had an opportunity as a community, and we have seized on that opportunity for our children and we couldn’t be any more excited,” said Dr. Verletta White, superintendent of RCPS.

RCPS has already made plans on how the programs will continue in the fall of 2023. CTE classes currently at William Fleming will stay that way until the new facility opens; ROTEC operations next to Patrick Henry High School will continue even when the new facility opens; barbering, HVAC, criminal justice, coding and cybersecurity, landscaping and sports medicine will all run temporarily at Lucy Addison Middle School in a separate area from the middle school students.

Registration is already underway for the programs and runs through the end of the week. For more information, head to RCPS’s website here.

