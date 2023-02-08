Roanoke City School Board impressed with Durham School Services improvements, hope it continues

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “What we have is a trust issue,” said Dr. Eli Jamison, chair of the Roanoke City School Board.

In December 2022, the Roanoke City School Board approved more than a dozen recommendations from a transportation work group on how to improve bus service operations. Coming after a rough start from Durham School Services in the fall 2022-2023 school year.

Tuesday night was the first meeting since then. RCPS and Durham checked in on where their relationship stands now.

“Before Christmas we were taking a lot of calls about late buses. The calls that have made it specifically to me since winter break is three,” said Chris Perkins, chief operations officer for RCPS.

RCPS specifically called on Durham to improve its delays getting students to and from school, along with getting staffing close to full force to avoid these issues.

Durham said it has gotten its bus aides to 70 and bus drivers to 140. Though around 10 of those drivers are temporary as Durham works a number of applicants through the training process.

“We do have two additional TDY’s that are coming in this weekend, so they will be in the training process that will take place next week. So that will put us at our 140 mark that we’ve been shooting for and to keep surpassing that,” said Hale Driver, region manager for Durham School Services.

Durham is happy that this is a step in the right direction. Leaders reported they’ve also been able to stick to the work group’s recommendation of winter break pay for drivers, recruiting efforts and working to get help with driving.

“It’s important to us, it’s a true partnership we see with Roanoke City Public Schools and the community. We still have a ways to go, we still have improvements to make and we won’t stop,” said John Ziegler, director of business development for Durham.

For School Board members, this meeting was a positive but something that needs to continue.

“I wouldn’t have thought you would’ve been able to get this far from where we were in the fall quite honestly. So hats off for the herculean efforts that must have happened since then. But if I’m being very honest and transparent, it’s not a rational issue that I’m trying to get over, it’s a trust issue,” said Jamison.

“Short term wise I’m very pleased, but as Dr. Jamison has said already, my long term concern is will we be consistent, will we continue to have that discipline that we just presented tonight,” said school board member Michael Cherry.

Durham made it clear they are committed to repairing this relationship.

“I just want to reaffirm our commitment to Roanoke City Public Schools. We have invested, we will continue to invest in recruiting, hiring and retaining all of our fine, fine drivers that we have here. I just want to make that point very clear, if there’s any doubt, please know that we are committed to this,” said John Elliott, Jr., senior vice president of customer operations for National Express.

The school board made it clear they will continue to keep an eye on Durham’s operations. Even making sure there is another status report at the March School Board meeting.

