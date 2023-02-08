Birthdays
Southwest Virginia students training for careers in programming

CNC Machine programming
CNC Machine programming(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Around 30 students from all over southwest Virginia are learning how to code CNC machines at the Smyth Career and Technology Center.

“A CNC machine is a a machine that drills holes, it cuts shapes, it forms metals, and it does it by executing lines of code in a computer program,” Program Instructor Greg Blackburn said.

The job of the students is to learn how to program these machines.

The machines responsible for parts on many different items.

“The machine follows line by line, that code, and then at the end of the process, we have space shuttles, rockets, cars, all of it is produced by these machines,” Blackburn said.

On Wednesday, students worked towards earning their certification on the machines meaning they’re eligible to hit the work force.

“Youu just have to really buckle down focus to what the teachers and instructors tell you and show you and just take what you learned from multiple people and perform your own way,” Student Cooper Bibbins said.

In addition to the certification, area companies were on hand to talk about potential careers in this needed field through a partnership with the Mount Rogers Regional Partnership

“It is nice to see people coming out here and talking to young people and seeing if they would mind coming down to their facilities and doing an interview,” Bobbins said.

“They’re just kind of tunnel vision inside the classroom, but once they see these employers, and what they could be doing and what they could be engaged in, you can really see it just kind of start working in their mind,” Blackburn said.

