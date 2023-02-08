Birthdays
Temperatures soar as unsettled weather returns

A light wintry mix possible late Saturday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Temperatures soar into the 60s this afternoon
  • Rain chances increase Thursday
  • Showery at times Friday with some light wintry weather late Saturday

WEDNESDAY

Despite the clouds moving in and blocking the sunlight Wednesday, we’ll still notice another day of warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs climb to the mid 60s for most areas. An approaching cold front may try to deliver a few showers late at night, but most remain dry.

Highs today soar into the 60s with increasing clouds.
SHOWERY AT TIMES (THURSDAY & FRIDAY)

A front will move over the region Thursday then stall along the coast Friday and Saturday. Waves of low pressure will move along the front impacting the eastern half of the United States to finish the week. This will end our quiet weather pattern later this week.

Only scattered showers are expected Thursday. This means many areas will remain dry with spotty coverage. Spotty, shower chances also remain possible Friday. M locations will see around .25-.75″over the several day stretch.

Rain showers return Thursday and Friday.
THE WEEKEND

Behind Friday’s coastal system, much colder air and gusty winds settle in for Saturday. Highs will return to near-seasonable levels -- low 40s. Upslope mountain snow showers are also possible for the mountains of West Virginia Saturday. We could all see a little light wintry weather later Saturday into early Sunday. Some computer models are hinting at some light snow/sleet overnight Saturday into Sunday for a good portion of the region. We’ll continue to monitor. We’ll follow that up with increasing sunshine on Sunday.

We could see a light wintry mix late Saturday into early Sunday.
Saturday’s “cool down” will be brief. Come Sunday temperatures will once again read warmer than normal. This holds true throughout the next work week so the first half of February is going to be spring-like.

The warmer than normal trend continues even for next week.
SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather...
If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

