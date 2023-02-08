Two dogs stolen in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Black Labs were stolen from Franklin County Tuesday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Humane Society Planned Parenthood & Adoption Center.

The two dogs, Colby and Caleb, were stolen from Waid Park in Rocky Mount.

The dogs broke away from their owner and chased after a squirrel. Two men then lured the dogs into an off-white Jeep Grand Cherokee and drove off with the dogs while their owner was calling for them, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the location of the dogs is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

A $2,000 reward will be given for the dogs’ safe return to the Franklin County Animal Shelter or the Franklin County Humane Society.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.