Here @ Home spotlights unique snack ideas for big game

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Becky Ellis, local food and wine writer, joins us on Here @ Home to share some easy to make snacks to enjoy while with friends and family cheering on your favorite team during the big game!

Along with the traditional wings and sliders, it’s fun to serve some pickup snacks that can be set out to munch on throughout the game.

Everyone loves charcuterie but that may be a little fancy. Instead, Becky shares her Baked Salami with Mustard Sauce, Baked Prosciutto and Hogs in a Blanket (like pigs in a blanket but a little fancier – puff pastry, andouille sausage and pepper jelly) instead.

Spicy Mini Club Crackers and Dried Cranberries and Blueberries with Pistachios can be grabbed by the handful just as your team makes a touchdown.

A new classic – Baked Potato Skins Board with all the fixin’s!

It’s nice to offer gluten-free and vegetarian options too. Baked salami and baked prosciutto are gluten-free and the mini club crackers and dried fruit and pistachio mix, as well as the baked potato skin board (minus the bacon) are vegetarian.

And for those of us with a sweet tooth – Spicy Chocolate Bacon Bark – so easy to make!

Bloody Mary Mocktails are fun to have on hand – for those who are abstaining from alcohol or want to interchange their alcoholic drinks with mocktails during the game.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.