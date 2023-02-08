Birthdays
Water main break causes Lynchburg road closure until repairs are made

(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A water main break happened in the intersection of Ninth Street and Main Street Wednesday afternoon.

The area will remain closed for repairs until further notice.

Both inbound and outbound lanes of Main Street will remain open and motorists will be detoured around the work area.

Lynchburg Water Resources says water service will not be impacted during repairs.

To contact Lynchburg Water Resources, their phone number is (434) 455-4250.

