WDBJ Television, the #1 TV station in the 67th largest market in the country, is looking for a weekend meteorologist who will also report live from community events during newscasts. This is a great opportunity for a meteorologist who is ready to take skills to the next level. We have a veteran weather team that will be focused on helping the meteorologist we hire improve and grow every day. Our weekend meteorologist is always on the cutting edge of the latest weather technology and loves to teach others on our team. We are looking for a candidate with 1-2 years’ experience on-air as a television meteorologist.

Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

• Prepare and deliver weather over several platforms, including social media

• Responsible for developing all weather forecasts and accompanying computer graphics, delivering on-air weathercasts and live weather reports from the field

• Live “on-the-scene” reporting, especially during breaking news and severe weather

• Effectively communicate information regarding severe weather coverage in a clear and concise graphic presentation

• Provide weather forecasts for partnering radio stations and/or newspapers

• Communicate critical weather information, especially during severe weather, to producers and other critical staff members to ensure a consistent and accurate message to viewers

• Work with the News Director to develop overall strategy in line with the department and station

• Follow clothing and appearance guidelines

• Attend/host/speak at community service, schools and community events; meet and greet viewers

• Ensure public appearances in schools and community events are consistent with image and goals of station

• Participate in story selection process through meetings; attendance at editorial meetings

• Must be able to enterprise and field report relevant stories for newscasts under tight deadlines

• Write and edit packages

• Report research-based stories

• Develop and maintain sources

• Use non-linear editing equipment on a daily basis

• Various shift work will be required. Work evenings, weekends and holidays as needed

• Perform other incidental and related duties as required and assigned

Qualifications/Requirements:

• Be able to speak and write clearly and accurately

• Must be able to work well under pressure

• Ability to maintain professional and ethical conduct at the station and in the community

• Willingness to be a hard-working staff member and work as part of a team is required

• Excellent live reporting skills and strong on-camera presentation skills required

• Strong initiative and attention to detail is required

• Ability to work with limited supervision is a must

• Must possess excellent interview and conversational reading and writing skills

• Maintain a positive work atmosphere by behaving in a manner that will work well with co-workers, supervisors and viewers

• Knowledge of social media outlets and website postings (website and digital/mobile platforms)

• Ability to keep up with national and local news/weather is required

• Experience storm chasing is a plus

• Use graphics to convey weather information to audience

• Analyze weather patterns into current and forecast information

• Enterprise local hard-news stories

