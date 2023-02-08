Birthdays
Wytheville business makes Valentine’s Day easy with Date Night in a Box

(WEAU)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 35 minutes ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Valentine’s Day is coming fast and this year a local business is making it easy to celebrate with a loved one.

Petals of Wytheville and Petals Wine Bar have created a Date Night in a Box filled with flowers, wine, a candle and chocolates.

Owner Teresa Campbell told Here @ Home the box will make it easier to enjoy Valentine’s Day since it lands on a Tuesday this year.

Campbell opened Petals of Wytheville in 2010 in downtown and recently expanded into a Wine Bar last September.

