Beacon of Hope Inspires Lynchburg’s Youth

Lynchburg, Va. (WDBJ) - Beacon of Hope exists to inspire Lynchburg’s youth to pursue post-secondary education or training, invest in their potential, and equip them to become contributing individuals to the betterment of our community.

Laura Hamilton, the Executive Director of Beacon of Hope joins us on Here @ Home to tell us how the are youth in Lynchburg can access fair and equitable education, make financially literate decisions, and have opportunities to access higher education in order to ensure a secure future.

She tells us about HOPEx23, Lynchburg Beacon of Hope’s 2nd annual live speaker event.

The inaugural HOPEx in 2022 started a powerful conversation about the power of education to transform lives. HOPEx23 strives to continue that collective conversation while diving deeper into the Why.

Through Beacon of Hope’s innovative High School Future Centers and the middle and elementary school college access programming that are flourishing in Lynchburg City Schools, including Kids to College, she explains how they’re offering hope to help light the way to higher education and a secure future for the region’s workforce.

Join in on the conversation, Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg.

Find more information here

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.