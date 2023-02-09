Birthdays
Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke reopens after rockslide

The area near milepost 96 has now reopened.
The area near milepost 96 has now reopened.(CREDIT: Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service)
By Kristin Hodges
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The National Park Service says the Blue Ridge Parkway north of Roanoke has reopened after a rockslide in December blocked the road.

NPS says winter storms slowed the clean-up process at milepost 96. The area affected was between Route 460 and Peaks of Otter.

Rockslide in December closed the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Officials say there was no significant road damage due to the slide. Visitors in the area should expect a rough road near where the rockslide happened.

