Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke reopens after rockslide

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The National Park Service says the Blue Ridge Parkway north of Roanoke has reopened after a rockslide in December blocked the road.

NPS says winter storms slowed the clean-up process at milepost 96. The area affected was between Route 460 and Peaks of Otter.

Rockslide in December closed the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Officials say there was no significant road damage due to the slide. Visitors in the area should expect a rough road near where the rockslide happened.

