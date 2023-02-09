Construction underway for Danville’s first splash pad

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville will soon have its first ever splash pad for the community to enjoy.

Construction for the new splash pad on Third Avenue began last month as a result of community voices.

“We’ve heard, over the years, people have wanted some sort of water feature in their parks,” said Bill Sgrinia, Danville Parks and Recreation Director. “Our City Council was very much supportive and involved in the planning process of where they went. So, it was a it was a really an effort between the community and our City Council.”

The park will have multiple water features for all different age groups, a playground, and picnic area.

“It’s a really an investment in the community. It brings a high quality of life to the surrounding area. It adds walkability for kids and adults and allows us to further develop this this piece of property,” added Sgrinia.

The water features will be motion activated, turning off when they are not in use.

“All the water is treated before it goes back out to into the splash pad itself. The structure doesn’t run continuously all day long. It only runs while people are here. So, it cuts back on the water use electricity use as is not as wasteful,” explained Sgrinia.

The splash pad will run during the day from June to September.

“I’m looking forward it and I think the neighborhood is too because it will probably help the neighborhood,” said Patsy Hazelwood, Third Avenue resident. “I have a nine-year-old grandson who’s really looking forward to it. So, I expect I’ll be seeing a whole lot more of him than I usually do.”

They say construction will be complete in three months. The splash pad will be open just in time for the summer.

