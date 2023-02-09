Birthdays
Danville Community College launches new CDL training program

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Community College is now offering a CDL Training program.

DCC is partnering with Ancora Education to provide a full time and part time truck driving course.

8 students will earn their CDL certification every 4 or 8 weeks.

They started to program in response to the regional demand and a national shortage.

“There’s such a demand for truck drivers,” said Mark Funky, Vice President of Workforce Services. “We are seeing so much short supply. Having a partnership like this within Ancora and doing such a quick training turnaround to get potential drivers out on the road within four to eight weeks, the interest with it has been tremendous.”

Classes begin on March 6.

For more information on how to enroll, call Chad Younger at 434-797-8573.

