Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

EBT cardholders warned about new email, text scam

(Pixabay)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Department of Social Services is warning EBT cardholders to be on guard against a new scam targeting them.

According to posts on the department’s social media, cardholders are getting emails and text messages saying their EBT card is locked and that they need to share their PIN to unlock it. The agency reminds cardholders these emails and texts are not from the agency. Do not respond. The Virginia Department of Social Services will never ask for your PIN.

Representatives with the department say if you engaged with a scam email or text, contact the Virginia EBT Client Customer Service Helpdesk at 1-866-281-2448 to report it.

They recommend you change your card PIN often and never share your PIN with others.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open
A baby was delivered on the side of the road inside a car.
Roadside delivery: Woman gives birth to ‘miracle baby’ on the way to hospital
We're tracking multiple systems over the next several days.
Spring-like for now as we eye potential wintry weather this weekend

Latest News

DCC CDL Training Program
Danville Community College launches new CDL training program
How To Support Our Teens' Mental Health
How To Support Our Teen's Mental Health
Road closure graphic.
Rockslide temporarily closes westbound Rt.58 in Patrick County
The area near milepost 96 has now reopened.
Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke reopens after rockslide