EBT cardholders warned about new email, text scam

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Department of Social Services is warning EBT cardholders to be on guard against a new scam targeting them.

According to posts on the department’s social media, cardholders are getting emails and text messages saying their EBT card is locked and that they need to share their PIN to unlock it. The agency reminds cardholders these emails and texts are not from the agency. Do not respond. The Virginia Department of Social Services will never ask for your PIN.

EBT cardholders: There is a scam occurring in which individuals are receiving emails and texts stating that their EBT card is locked and they need to share their PIN to unlock their card. These emails and texts are NOT from VDSS. DO NOT RESPOND! VDSS will NEVER ask for your PIN. pic.twitter.com/daRPmXxFa2 — The Virginia Department of Social Services (@VDSS) February 9, 2023

Representatives with the department say if you engaged with a scam email or text, contact the Virginia EBT Client Customer Service Helpdesk at 1-866-281-2448 to report it.

They recommend you change your card PIN often and never share your PIN with others.

