Black History Month

February is Youth Mental Health Awareness Month

Poor mental health can affect many areas of a young person’s life.
Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Adolescence is a time of many challenges and opportunities for young people and teens and both need a lot of support to navigate these early years.

Sheila Lythgoe, Community Prevention Initiatives Coordinator, from Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare joins us on Here @ Home to discuss ways they are promoting positive mental health in our youth and shares resources.

To help promote giving back and supporting positive mental health, they collected 1,746 handmade cards for the Local Office on Aging. Students from our local school divisions and other groups, along with community members, made the cards with positive messages for our senior citizens. These cards were given out through the Soup for Seniors Program.

For more information, and other ideas of how to develop and implement activities to support mental health, visit their website here

Follow the Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley @SPCRV on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok

